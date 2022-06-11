NEILL, William (Bill)

NEILL – The death has occurred of William (Bill) Neill, aged 83, 11 Ivy Grove, Ballina, Co. Tipperary, V94 E3W8 and formerly of Hollyhill Lane, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh and Belfast, peacefully at his residence in the care of his loving family.

Dearly beloved husband of Joan (née Cassidy) and much loved father of Peter (Mary), Brian (Annette) and Jane (Julian); his adored grandchildren Ashleigh, Shane, Maria, Rachel, Cian, Ronan, Conor and Riona. Brother of Colin (late Ann) and Brenda (late Patrick), nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing at his home in Ballina on Saturday, 11th June at 2 pm to 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday, 12th June at 11:30 am in the Church of Our Lady and St. Lua, Ballina, Co. Tipperary.

“To be born a Gentleman is an accident, to die a gentleman is an achievement”