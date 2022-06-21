McMANUS, Ann (née Kelly) – 135 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh and formerly Strathroy, Omagh, Co. Tyrone, Tuesday, 21st June, 2022 peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Ciaran, daughter of the late James and Margaret Kelly, loving sister of Tommy, Mary, Seamus, Rosie, Bernie, Olly (Una) and John. Pre-deceased by her brothers Paddy, Robert and his nephew Barry, RIP.

Ann will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening, Tuesday from 5 pm until 8 pm, tomorrow, Wednesday from 3 pm until 9 pm and Thursday from 2 pm until 6 pm. Removal from her late residence in Carrowshee Park on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ann will be sadly missed by her husband, brothers, sisters, aunts, mother-in-law Maise and father-in-law Michael, RIP, sisters-in-law Sorcha and Una, nieces and nephews and the entire family circle.

Ann’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family home private on Friday morning please.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her