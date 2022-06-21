McBRIEN, Paul – 57 Derrylea Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 21st June 2022 peacefully at home in the loving care of his family. Son of James and Elizabeth McBrien, RIP. Beloved husband of Ethna (née Conlon) and loving father to James and Amanda Morton (Paul). Devoted grandad to Jack, Clara and baby Grace who died in infancy. Brother of Seamus (Anna), Joe (Mary), Martin, Patricia Leddy (Seamus) and Ann O’Hagan (John, RIP). Pre-deceased by his brothers Francie (Maureen, RIP) and Pete (Nuala).

Paul will repose at his late residence until removal on Wednesday evening at 6.30 pm to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 7 pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday morning at 11 am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paul will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, Jimmy Conlon (Dublin), Seamus Leddy, sisters-in-law Ann Smith (New Jersey), Olive Evans (Cambridge), Roisin Moane (Brian) (Lisnaskea), nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Paul’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/newtownbutler

Due to Covid-19 regulations, Paul’s wake will be private to family and friends only please.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.