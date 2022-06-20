MAGUIRE, Lily (née Gunn) – Kinawley, 20th June 2022, peacefully, Drumroosk, BT92-4DP. Loving wife of the late Hugh and dear mother of Pat (Belfast), Anthony (London), Mary (Belfast) and Mark (Galway).

Remains reposing at her home from 6 pm to 10 pm, Monday and Tuesday 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, sister Bernadette (London), daughters-in-law Julie and Edel, grandchildren Ellen, Eoin, Fionnuala and Aibhilin and extended family circle.