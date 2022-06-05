FARRY, Liam – RIP, 37 Reihill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1HL, 4th June 2022. Beloved husband of Agnes, much loved father of Pauric (Deirdre), Fionnuala (Michael), Aidan (Noeleen), Angela, Michael, Collette (Luke) and Declan. Loving grandfather of Tierna, Aoibhin, Fiachra, Aoife, Dearbhla, Naoimhin, Charlie and Ellie. Cherished brother of Sean, Seamus, Owen, Margaret, Molly, Olivine, Carmel, Bernadette and the late PJ and Jean, RIP.

Family home private at present.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, sons daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and entire family circle.

Saint Pio pray for him