DOOGAN, Mary

Posted: 12:12 pm June 3, 2022

DOOGAN, Mary (née Owens) – 38 Gorgesh Road, Stramatt, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-4DW, 2nd June, peacefully. Loving wife of Dinny and dear mother of Marcella (McManus), Sabrina (Brennan), Carina (Bennett) and Teresa. Daughter of Mary (late Joe, RIP) and sister of Paddy, James, Chrissie, Philomena, Brendan, John and the late Tom and Carmel, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home Friday 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal Saturday at 10.40 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in New Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law Damian, Paul, Liam and Matthew, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

