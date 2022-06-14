CASSIDY, Gerard (Gerry) – peacefully, 13th June 2022. Late of 11 Devenish Cescent, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-4RB. Devoted husband of Geraldine and loving father of Nicky, Toni, Terri,Gavin and Kirsty.

Reposing at his family home on Tuesday, 14th June 2022 from 12 noon until 10 pm Removal on Wednesday, 15th June 2022 at 10.15 am to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7EW for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, large family circle and friends.

May Gerry Rest In Pease