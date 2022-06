CAHILL, Michael and Agnes (née Owens) – Warrington, Cheshire, England and late of Graiguenamagh, Kilkenny and Tirravalley, Macken, Enniskillen.

Memorial Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley on Friday, 10th June at 11 am, with interment of ashes afterwards.

Sadly missed by a loving family Agnes (Andrew), Tom (Angela), Martin (Bridget), grandchildren, great grandchild, brother Jimmy, nephews and nieces, family circle and friends.

Funeral Mass via St. Naile’s Church webcam.