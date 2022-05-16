+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WALMSLEY, Ann

Posted: 10:15 am May 16, 2022

WALMSLEY – The death has occurred of Ann Walmsley, 32 Granshagh Road, Laragh, Culkey, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh. Ann is pre-deceased by her beloved daughter Christine and her dear husband Teddy.

Remains will repose at her home on Monday from 2 pm with removal on Wednesday at 10 am, travelling via the Shore Raod. and Ely Lodge to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Derrygonnelly for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Forever loved and sadly missed by her sons and daughters Maureen (Geoff), Teresa, Josie (Patsy), John, Geraldine (Vincey), Liam, Peter (Ann), Patrick, Vincent (Alicia), Michael (Barbara) Malcolm, Marie (Shane), Martin (Patricia), Philomena (Vinny) and Damien (Karen), her sister and brothers, grandchildren, wide family circle and friends.

Condolence messages may be left below.

