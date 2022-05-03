REIHILL, Francis – 16 Lakeview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Owens) RIP, and loving father of Una, Gerry (Shelly), John, Marion McKenna (Michael), Brendan (Bridie), Ann-Marie Bannon (Brian) and Pauline Logan (Declan). Brother of Joe, Margaret, Mena and Michael.

Francie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this Tuesday evening from 5 pm until 9 pm and again tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4 pm until 7 pm with removal on Thursday morning from his late residence in Lakeview at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francie will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-law Kathleen and Bridie, brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Francie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family home private at all times please.