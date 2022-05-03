+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

REIHILL, Francis

Posted: 8:01 pm May 3, 2022

REIHILL, Francis – 16 Lakeview, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, peacefully at home in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary (née Owens) RIP, and loving father of Una, Gerry (Shelly), John, Marion McKenna (Michael), Brendan (Bridie), Ann-Marie Bannon (Brian) and Pauline Logan (Declan). Brother of Joe, Margaret, Mena and Michael.

Francie will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this Tuesday evening from 5 pm until 9 pm and again tomorrow, Wednesday, from 4 pm until 7 pm with removal on Thursday morning from his late residence in Lakeview at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Francie will be sadly missed by his sons, daughter, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sisters-law Kathleen and Bridie, brother-in-law Brian, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Francie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family home private at all times please.

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA