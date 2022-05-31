HIGGINS, Pat (Paddy) – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday until 9 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am, to arrive in St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pre-deceased by his father Patrick and mother Rebecca. Loving husband to Catherine and father to Paddy (Emma) and Denis (Chloe).

House private on morning of funeral please.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace