+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
Family Notices Header

HIGGINS, Pat (Paddy)

Posted: 3:36 pm May 31, 2022

HIGGINS, Pat (Paddy) – peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital.

Reposing at his home from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday until 9 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.15 am, to arrive in St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 11 am Funeral Mass. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pre-deceased by his father Patrick and mother Rebecca. Loving husband to Catherine and father to Paddy (Emma) and Denis (Chloe).

House private on morning of funeral please.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Leave a Condolence

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2022 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA