GLEESON, Donal – (Lucan, Co. Dublin and formerly of Newcastle, Co. Dublin), May 2nd, 2022 (suddenly) in Majorca, Spain. He was a beloved husband to Grace (née Collins) and dear father to Róisín, Áine, Maeve, Conor and Eoin.

He will be sadly missed by his loving family, mother Anne, father Edward (Drominagh, Terryglass, Co. Tipperary), brothers Eamon and Liam, sister Anne-Marie, brothers-in-law Mark and Donal, sisters-in-law Eilish, Elena, Anne, Marie, Josephine and Gemma, extended family, many friends and colleagues.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday, 11th May from 2 pm to 8 pm. Removal to St. Mary’s Church, Lucan on Thursday morning, 12th May arriving for Requiem Mass at 10 am, followed by burial in Newcastle Cemetery.

Messages of sympathy and condolences for the family may be left below or alternatively at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Parkinson’s Association of Ireland.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”