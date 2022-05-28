+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CROZIER, Peter

Posted: 8:43 pm May 28, 2022

CROZIER – The death has occurred of Peter Crozier, 4 Ulster Cottages, Killynoogan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh on 28th May 2022, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his wife Bridie.

Sadly missed by his son Peter, daughter Tracy, son-in-law Lee and grandchildren Aimee and Harry, sister May Morris Enniskillen, brothers Pat (Birmingham), Joe (Belfast), Brendan (Monaghan) and Des (Irvinestown) brother-in-law Laurence and sister-in-law Marie, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence on Monday for family and friends only.

Removal of remains on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

