CLEARY, Margaret (née Maguire) – Loughshore Road, Corry, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-3DE, May 30th, 2022 peacefully in the loving care of her family. Beloved wife of the late James loving mother of Colm (Therése) Bronagh, adored nana to Daniel, Cillian and Caoimhe. Brothers Sean, Patsy (Hilary) nephews, nieces, extended Cleary and Maguire families.

Rest in Eternal Peace

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2 pm until 8 pm walk through only family home private at all other times.

The funeral cortége will leave the home on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Those who would like to leave a personal message of condolence can do so below.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to ”Concern”, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors or any family member.