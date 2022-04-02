ROONEY, Benny – Meadow View Care Home, Enniskillen, and formerly Derrycrum, Coonian, Brookeborough, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 1st April peacefully in Hospital. Devoted husband of Sadie (née McCahery). Loving father of Caroline, John, Bernard, Mary-Ellen and Margaret. Beloved twin brother of Peggy (Margaret) (Hayes), Birmingham. Pre-deceased by his sisters and brother.

Benny will repose at the Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea from 5 pm until 8 pm tomorrow Saturday and again on Sunday from 5 pm until 8 pm with removal on Monday morning at 10.20 am, arriving to St, Joseph’s Church, Coonian for 11 am funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Benny will be sorely missed by his wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, sister, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large family circle.

Benny’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Aghavea / Aughintaine Parish Facebook page.