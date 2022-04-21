+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MULLIGAN, Patricia

Posted: 9:18 am April 21, 2022

MULLIGAN, Patricia (née McCooey) – peacefully, in the loving care of her family in Drumbear Nursing Home, Monaghan. Loving wife to the late Hugh and mother to Mary, Tom (Susan), Eamonn (Ann), Monica (Andrew), Paul, Kathleen (Nigel), Ursula (John), grandmother to Cristian, Cliona, Ruaidhrî, Aoibheann, Sean and Anna.

Patricia’s funeral cortége will leave her son Tom’s residence (Mount Darby) at 6.45 pm tomorrow (Thursday) to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church, Aghadrumsee for 7.30 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11 am, with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

May her gentle Soul Rest In Peace

