MONAGHAN, John – 7 Ashfield Drive, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-3BH, April 5th, 2022, peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of Agnes, much loved father of Leza (Noel) James (Claire) adored granddad to Finn and Ena. Pre-deceased by his parents Frank and Elizabeth, brothers Bill, Frank, Brendan and sister Mary and the late Ken.

Very deeply regretted by brothers Eamon (Ann), Brian (Dolores), sisters Philomena (Linus Cassidy), Kathleen (Johnnie Smith), Breege and the late (Ken Maguire) sisters-in-law Anna and Pam, extended family and friends.

May his gentle Soul rest in peace

John’s cortége will leave the family home on Friday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Belleek for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection, followed interment in Magheramenagh Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend, but cannot, please leave a personal message in the condolence below.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Family home private at all times to family only.

In the hope of keeping family and community safe, please avoid handshaking and use face coverings in church.