McQUAID, Dympna

Posted: 9:49 pm April 16, 2022

McQUAID, Dympna – Park View, Castlecoole Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6JX, peacefully, 15th April 2022. Daughter of the late Mary and Philip McQuaid, dearly loved sister of Florrie Hannon (John), Agnes Diggins (Pat, RIP), Veronica Breen (Patsy) and the late John Joe, Patricia Kane and Roisin Orr.

Reposing in John McKeegan’s Funeral Home, 50 Mill Street, Enniskillen, BT74-6AN on Saturday, 16th April from 5 pm until 7 pm and on Sunday, 17th April from 3 pm until 6 pm. Removal from her late residence on Monday, 18th April at 10.30 am to St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen for Mass at 11 am, which may be viewed on the Parish webcam, followed by interment in Magheralough Cemetery, Trillick

Deeply regretted by loving sisters, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family friends and neighbours.

Heaven is now her home

