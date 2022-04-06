+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McKENNA, Rosaleen

Posted: 10:29 am April 6, 2022

McKENNA, Rosaleen (née Gilleece) – Cornaskeogue, Kinawley, 5th April 2022, peacefully. Dear wife of the late Bernard and loving mother to Patricia (Maguire), Rosemary (Owens), Paul (Anna), Helen (Gaby), Brenda (Sean) and Damien (Mary) and the late Raymond (Frances) and Patrick, RIP.

Remains reposing at her home today Wednesday from 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sisters Mary (O’Hanlon) and Philomena (Justin), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

