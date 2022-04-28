McHUGH, Fr. Patrick

McHUGH – The death has occurred of Fr. Patrick McHugh, 5 Killynoogan, Kesh, Co. Fermanagh. Former Parish Priest of Muckno, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan, peacefully at The Mater Hospital, Dublin after a long illness. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Susan, RIP.

Sadly missed by his brothers Brian (Patricia), Paul, James (Margaret), sisters Mary, Teresa, Breda (Brad) and Sally (Pat), nephews, nieces, relatives, friends, Bishop Larry Duffy and the Clergy of Clogher Diocese.

Funeral cortège travelling from Dublin on Thursday evening, 28th April, via Saint Mary’s Chapel, Castleblayney at approx 5.15 pm until 5.30 pm, Monaghan Town, Omagh, Ederney and making its journey to the family home in Killynoogan to repose. Please adhere to Covid regulations, face masks must be worn and ensure safe social distancing.

House strictly private to family

Funeral from there on Friday evening at 6.30 pm, arriving at Saint Mary’s Church, Pettigo for evening prayers and to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Saturday, 30th April at 12 noon, followed by interment in Saint Joseph’s Church Cemetery, Lettercran, Co. Donegal.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The Irish Cancer Society, please make cheques payable to Irish Cancer Society and send to Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, his many friends and entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his Soul