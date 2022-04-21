+44 (0)28 6632 2066
McGRATH, Philomena (Mena)

Posted: 2:36 pm April 21, 2022

McGRATH, Philomena (Mena) (née Monaghan) – New York, USA, formerly of Moneyvriece, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, unexpectedly, 17th February 2022. Loving wife of Tom and cherished mother of Kelli (Mickey). Devoted daughter of the late P.J. and Sarah Monaghan.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in Saint Joseph’s Church, Ederney, Friday, 22nd April 2022 at 7.30 pm. Burial of ashes in the family plot at Montiagh Cemetery at 12 noon Saturday, 23rd April 2022.

Sadly missed by her husband Tom, daughter Kelli (Mickey), sisters Catherine, Ita, Mairead (John), brothers John and Pauric (Marie), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Pre-deceased by her sister May, sister-in-law Sr. Bernadette, brothers-In-law Pat, Brendan, Jim, Colm and Fr. Sean.

Rest in Peace

May the Spirit of Saint Anthony be with her.

The Mass will be live streamed on Culmaine Parish webcam.

Please adhere to Covid-19 regulations.

