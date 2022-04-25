McGOLDRICK, Tommy – The Mullans, Knather Road, Ballyshannon, Co. Donegal and formerly Dromahair and London, April 22nd, 2022, suddenly. Beloved husband of Kay, cherished father of Kelli (Brian), Karragh (Paul), Eilish (Keith), adored grandad to Richard, Tallulah, Liam, Rowah, Siobhan and Senan. Pre-deceased by his parents and brother Martin, brothers Peter, Michael, Philip, sisters Kathleen, Josie, Teresa, Julia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle.

Saint Padre Pio pray for Tommy’s Soul

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2 pm until 8 pm, walk through only, please. House private at all other times. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10. am, going to Saint Joseph’s Church, The Rock, Ballyshannon for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Live streaming link https://youtu.be/nWnKHy6Ov4U

Family flowers only, please.

