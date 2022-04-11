McELROY, Ursula (née McDermott) – Moughley, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Monday, 11th April 2022 in the excellent care of the staff at South West Acute Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of Gerry and devoted mother of Clíodhna (Joe). Adored grandmother to Ada. Cherished daughter of Tommy and the late Aggie, RIP. Loving sister of Imelda McManus (Paddy), Olivia Neeson (Johnny, RIP), Laura Herbert (John). Edel Harpur (Davy), Anita Melarkey (Kieran), Raymond and Paul (Lorraine). Pre-deceased by her sister Nula McMulkin, RIP.

Ursula will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB this evening (Monday) from 5 pm until 9 pm and tomorrow Tuesday from 1 pm until 8 pm.

We would ask that the family home remains strictly private during this very difficult time.

Ursula will leave the family home at 10.30 am on Wednesday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by the entire family.

Ursula’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Ward 3 South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, 24 Nutfield Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her