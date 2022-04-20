McCAFFREY, Philip – (Horse, Fiddle player), (of Beaumont, Dublin 9, formerly Annaghmullen, Co. Fermanagh), passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Raheny on April 19th, 2022.

Very sadly missed by his loving wife Marie, sons Declan, Philip and Gavin, daughters-in-law Miriam, Rachel and Elaine, grandchildren Gareth, Amy, Abigail, Isobel, Cara, Henry, Elliot and Oscar, sisters Veronica and Frances, sisters-in-law Mary and Vera, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May he Rest in Peace

Reposing at Staffords Funeral Home, Maypark on Wednesday, April 20th from 4 pm to 7 pm.

.Funeral Arrangements Later

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, Raheny, Dublin 5.

Please feel free to leave a message of condolence in the section below.