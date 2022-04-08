McCAFFREY, Michael – RIP, 23 Townhill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1GH, 7th April 2022, peacefully In the wonderful care of the staff in Ward 1 of the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Anne much loved father of Alison, Lisa (Yannick Antione), Emma (Sean Cassidy) loving grandad of Nicole (James), Deirbhile, Roan, Holly, Noah, Logan, Amélie, great granddaughters Laila and Maisie -Mae, cherished brother of John, Alma, Pat, Monica, Brian, Paul, Deirdre, Noel and all their families.

Please note Covid restrictions still apply.

Michael will be reposing at his late residence from 7 pm this evening.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday morning, 9th April, at 10.30 am, through Reihill Park arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

The family would welcome those wishing to pay their respects whilst maintaining safe social distancing to do so as the funeral cortege makes its journey from the family home to the Church and Cemetery.

The Mass can be live-streamed on the Devenish Parish website.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Cancer Research. Please make all cheques payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and send to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest In Peace