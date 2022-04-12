McBRIDE, Ciaran – RIP, 17 Hazelwood, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1EQ, 11th April 2022, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Hayley, much loved and devoted father of Tess, loving son of Gerry and Eileen, brother of Martin (Edel), Elaine (Darragh), Joanne (Stephen) and Gerard, cherished son-in-law of Kevin and Helen, much loved brother-in-law of Aaron.

In keeping with Ciaran’s wishes the family home is strictly private to immediate family only.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

St. Pio pray for him