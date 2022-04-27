MAGUIRE, Bridget (née Ingram) – Sacharory, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 26th April 2022, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly beloved wife of the late Denis, RIP, and devoted mother to Gay O’Neill (Gerry), Denise Frizelle (Jim), Linda Frizelle (Nicky), Chris Kelly (Francis), Barry and Danny (Sheila). Sister of Willie Ingram and Philomena McGrory.

Bridget will repose at Swift and McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLB from Tuesday evening and today, Wednesday from 12 noon until 7 pm. Bridget will leave her late residence at 10.20 am on Thursday morning for Requiem Mass at 11 am in Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Very deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren, brother, sister, sister-in-law Nora, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Bridget’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea

Family flowers only please.

St. Padre Pio pray for her.