HIGGINS, Gerry – Whitepark, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, Tuesday, 5th April 2022, peacefully in hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Dympna (née Mooney). Loving father of Ann Sherlock (Eamonn), Martin (Michelle), Gerald (Anne-Marie), Kevin (Sharon) and Stephen (Michelle). Dear brother of Paddy and pre-deceased by his brother Joe and sister Chrissie (Charity), RIP.

Gerry will repose at his late residence until removal on Thursday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Gerry’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/lisnaskea.

House private on Thursday morning, please.

Our Lady of Knock pray for him