FOY, Eileen (née Woods) – 56 Creagh Road, Edenagilhorn, Tempo, BT94-3FH, peacefully, 14th April 2022. Dearly beloved wife of the late Frank, loved and cherished mother of Martin (Kathleen), Francie, Johnny (Mary) and Jim (Maria). Loving granny to Louise, Charlene, Marie, John Paul, Darragh, Shane, Emma and James. Sister of the late Johnny, Annie, Maisie and Minni.

Removal from her late residence on Sunday, 17th April to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Tempo, for Mass at 1 pm, followed by interment in Edenmore Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, nieces, nephews, extended family friends and neighbours

House private please to family and close friends

Heaven is now her home