CORRIGAN, Mary Bridget – 10 Rossole Park, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-7LT, RIP, at the South West Acute Hospital, surrounded by her loving family, peacefully, 1st April 2022, formerly of Gortermoan, Florencecourt. Daughter of the late Hugh and Nan Corrigan.

Reposing at her late residence from today Saturday, 2nd April 2022 until removal arriving in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen on Monday, 4th April for 11 am Funeral Mass, interment in Killesher Cemetery at approximately 1 pm.

Sadly missed by Gerard (Anne), Susan (Padraic), Eamon (Brid), Carmel (Donal), nieces and nephews and grand-niece Amy.

Any one wishing to show respect the funeral cortège will travel Sligo Road, Corryglass Road, Blunnick Road via Gortermoan, Willis Lane Marble Arch Road to Killesher.

Owing to Covid restrictions the wake will be between the hours of 3 pm and 10 pm and is walk through only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Fermanagh M.S., c/o McNulty Funeral Directors or any family member.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Michael’s Church webcam