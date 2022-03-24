REILY, Carol (née Halpin) – 32 Lurganboy Park, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, peacefully in hospital, surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother to Gary, Keith (Lorraine), Tracy and Martin (Martina) Loving sister of Donald (Catherine), Mick (Bernie) and pre-deceased by her brother Vincent, RIP.

Reposing at her late residence on Thursday evening from 6 pm to 9 pm and again on Friday from 2 pm until 9 pm. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Lisnaskea.

Carol will be sadly missed by her sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law Catherine, Bernie and Ann. Also by her nieces, nephew and a large circle of family and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Oak Healthy Living, Lisnaskea, c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

Carol’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

House private on Saturday morning, please.