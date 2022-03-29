McGRATH, Fr. Sean SPS, – (St. Patrick’s Missionary Society, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow and formerly of Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, Buchlyvie (Scotland), Diocese of St. George’s (Grenada) and São Paulo (Brazil), March 28th, 2022, peacefully in the Care Unit at St. Patrick’s, Kiltegan. Pre-deceased by his sister Sr. Bernadette (Our Lady of the Missions), his brother Colm, his sister-in-law Mena.

Sadly missed by his sisters Geraldine Óg McGrath and Anne (Hynes), his brothers Anthony, Brendan, Leonard, Ciaran, Tom and Maurice, his sisters-in-law Angela, Anne, Mary, Patricia, Vicki and Mary, his nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, his relatives and friends and his Society family.

Funeral Mass in St. Joseph’s Church, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, on Saturday, April 2nd at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lettercran Cemetery, Pettigo, Co. Donegal. The Mass will be live-streamed on:

https://travelmouse.co.uk/st-josephs-church-live-webcam-ederny-northern-ireland/

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Funeral arrangements will be carried out strictly in accordance with current HSE guidelines.

