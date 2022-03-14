McCANN, Mary (née Keenan) – 155 Brollagh Road, Monendugue, Belleek, BT93-3FU, March 14th, peacefully. Beloved wife of the late John P. and dearly loved mother of Mary (Patsy), Teresa (Anthony), Celine (John), Evelyn (Gerard), Sean, Gerard (Catherine), Brendan (Pauline), her fifteen adored grandchildren and eight great grandchildren, brothers John, Paddy, and Michael, sisters Bridget, Rosaleen, Annie and Agnes, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law (Pre-deceased by her sister Kathleen, brothers Lawerence and Dan) nephews, nieces, and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her gentle Soul

Reposing at the family home on Tuesday from 2 pm until 8 pm, walk through only. House private at all other times.

Mary’s removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15 am going to Saint John the Baptist Church, Toura for 11 am Mass of the Resurrection, followed by Interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so below or p.mccauley@btopenworld.com.

Please use face coverings and avoid handshaking at all times.