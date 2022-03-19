McCAFFREY, Felix (Fakie) – Curryann, Maguiresbridge, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 18th March, suddenly at home, in the care of his loving family. Beloved husband to Marie (née Monaghan) and loving father of Gerard (Orla), Sean, Ollie (Caroline), Edel Quinn (Neil), and Brian (Lorraine). A dear brother of Francie, pre-deceased by his brothers Jimmy and Willie, RIP.

Fakie will repose at the Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Brookeborough Road, Lisnaskea, today, Saturday from 12 noon until removal to his late residence at 9 pm. Removal from his late residence on Monday morning at 10.30 am, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge for 11 am Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Fakie will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, brothers-in-law Michael and Vincie, sisters-in-law Valerie, Teresa, Maureen and Margaret, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Fakie’s Requiem Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/maguiresbridge

House private to family only on Monday morning, please.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Community Respiratory Team, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, c/o Swift & McCaffrey, Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-OLA.