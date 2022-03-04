+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MAGUIRE, Imelda

Posted: 5:56 pm March 4, 2022

MAGUIRE, Imelda (née Fitzpatrick) – 5 Fortlea, Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh, peacefully, Thursday, 3rd March 2022 after a short illness surrounded by her loving family. Devoted mother of Martina (Shay), Damian (Mary Rose), Carla (James) and Shauna (George). Pre-deceased by her darling son Philip and husband Pete, cherished nanny of Dylan, Ellie, Sarah and Daniel. Sister of Maureen (Athanasopolous), Eileen (Treacy), Margaret (Collins), Patricia (Gilroy), Philomena (Henriksson), Gabriel, Martin and Anthony. Pre-deceased by her parents Tommy and Brigid, and her brother Patrick.

Sadly missed by her sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

House private to family and close friends.

Funeral at 11 am on Saturday, 5th March in St. Mary’s Church, Teemore, with burial thereafter in St. Ninnidh’s Church Cemetery, Derrylin at approximately 12.15 pm.

Safely home to her angel Philip in heaven.

