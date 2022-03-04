KEARNEY, Eileen – RIP.,(11 Forthill Park, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-1FJ), 2nd March 2022. Beloved wife of James (Jim), much loved mother of Fiona (Steve), Neil (Emma), Sean and Clare (Marc), loving grandmother of Niamh, James, Archie, Alexis, Amelia, Koryn and Olivia. Cherished sister of Tommy, Vincent, Paddy, Genie, Andy, Malachy, Jimmy, Tony and Marie.

Family home private to family and close friends, please.

Funeral from her late residence on Saturday morning, 5th March at 10.15 am, arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown for 11 am Requiem Mass, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie (cheques should be made payable to Claude McKervey Funeral Director and sent to 20 Erne Drive, Ederney Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN).

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, daughters, sons, grandchildren, brothers, sister nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her gentle Soul