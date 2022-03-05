+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CRUDDEN, Damien

Posted: 8:28 pm March 5, 2022

CRUDDEN, Damien – 4 Gortinure Park, Magheraveely, Co. Fermanagh, Thursday, 3rd March 2022, suddenly. Beloved son of Seamus and Kathleen, loving brother of Shay and Louise (Ronan).

Damien will repose at the home of his sister Louise in 28 Aghagay Meadows, Newtownbutler, until removal on Monday afternoon at 1.30 pm to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donagh for 2 pm Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private to family only on Monday please.

Damien’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/donagh

Damien will be missed by his father, mother, brother, sister, niece, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Damien’s wake, Funeral Mass and burial will follow Covid-19 guidelines.

The family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Please note time of funeral Mass

