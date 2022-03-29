+44 (0)28 6632 2066
CLEARY, James

Posted: 6:53 pm March 29, 2022

CLEARY, James – 176 Old Coach Road, Drumcannon, Enniskillen, BT92-3DH, 28th March 2022, RIP, passed away peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Pre-deceased by his loving wife Babs, RIP.

Reposing at the family home. Removal on Thursday morning, 31st March 2022 at 10 am to arrive in St. Patrick’s Church, Killesher for 11 am Funeral Mass. interment in adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Deeply regretted by his loving family, Fidelma (Dave), Mairead (Paul), Cormac (Fenella), Tomas (Justine), Fergal (Angela), Nollaig, Sinead (Paul), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister Tess (John), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and family circle.

Anyone wishing to show respect can stand along the route of the cortège to the Church.

