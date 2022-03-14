BLAKE, Dympna (née Donnelly) – (Enniskillen), 13th March 2022, peacefully. Tobermore Park. Loving wife of late Donal and dear mother of Liam (Emer), Mary Jo (Peter), Marius (Grainne), Gerald (Donna) and late Dan (Maddi), sister of Michael and the Late Fr. Marius (CP), Fr. Cosmas (CP), Mary (Morrow) and Kevin (Margaret), RIP.

Remains reposing at her home this evening Monday, 6 pm to 10 pm and Tuesday 12 noon to 10 pm. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen, followed by burial in Breandrum Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Concern, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin & Enniskillen.