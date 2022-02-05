TUNNEY, Margaret (née Keown) – 11 Scardens Road, Garvery, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, 3rd February 2022. Beloved wife of the late Micheal, much loved mother of Marie (Stevie), Paddy (the late Monica), Phyllis (Paul), Michael (Heather), and Eamon (Donna), sister to Frank and Vincent and the late Patsy, Benny, Aggie, and Tony.

Private reposing at her late residence on Sunday from 2 pm until 7 pm for family and close relatives only. Funeral leaving the family home on Monday, 7th February for 11 am Requiem Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Mulleek, with interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her sons, daughters, sons and daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, nephews, nieces, and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Marie Curie Nurses, c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Condolences may be left below.

In order to protect the safety of the community, we kindly ask face coverings and social distancing to be observed at all times.