McMANUS, Patrick (Purdy) – 165 Carrowshee Park, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, February 2nd, 2022 at his residence.

Reposing at his home from 6 pm this evening Friday till his removal on Monday morning at 10.40 am to arrive at Holy Cross Church, Lisnaskea for 11 am Requiem Mass. Burial in adjoining cemetery.

May he Rest in Peace