McCANN, William Matthew Joseph – January 30th, 2022, suddenly at his late home, 19 Bridge Street, Irvinestown. Dearly beloved son of Elizabeth, a much loved partner of Terry and dear brother of Colleen Wheelan and Frankie.

Funeral service in his late home on Saturday at 9.30 am, followed by interment in Castlederg new cemetery at approx. 11 am.

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

“At Rest”