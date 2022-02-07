Updated Arrangements

EDWARDS, Clifford – 18th January 2022 at South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen, formerly from Lancashire, dear brother of Margaret, Marjorie, Irene, Christine (twin), and the late Florence. Much loved in the local community and further afield.



Funeral Service took place in the Faroe Islands on Monday, 7th February at 12 noon. Thanksgiving Service will follow in Fermanagh Christian Fellowship, Lackaboy, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-4RL on Friday, 11th February at 7 pm.



Donations if desired payable please to Revival Movement Association, c/o Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70-1EL.

In the presence of his Saviour and Lord, Jesus Christ.