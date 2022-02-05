ARMSTRONG, Elma – 4th February 2022, peacefully at her home, 45 Ardlougher Road, Irvinestown, surrounded by her loving family. Much loved wife of Victor and a devoted mother of Susan (Brian), Paul (Joanne), Nial (Sandra) and Gail (David). Also a dear sister and very special grandmother and great grandmother.



Funeral and family home strictly private.



Very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by her loving husband Victor and family and all the family circle.

Her children rise up and call her blessed; her husband also, and he praises her. Many women do noble things, but you surpass them all.

Proverbs 31: 28 – 29