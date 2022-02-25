ALLEN, Charlotte (Nancy) – February 25th, 2022 (peacefully) at her home, 85 Edenmore Road, Tempo. Dearly loved wife of William, much loved mother of Wendy (Alan), Ruth (Sam), Liz (Cyril) and James (Heather). A devoted grandmother of Cathy, Daniel, Alice, James, Matthew, Stuart and Rebekah.



House strictly private please.

Friends are welcome to meet the family in Tempo Parish Church Hall, Main Street, Tempo on Saturday from 5 pm until 7 pm.



Funeral leaving her home on Sunday at 2 pm for a Service of Thanksgiving in Tempo Parish Church, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Social distancing rules will apply.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Tempo Parish Church, cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown.



Lovingly remembered by all her family and family circle.

“Safe In the Arms of Jesus”