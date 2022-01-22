SPRATT, Frank – 41 Lisnarick Road, Irvinestown, Co. Fermanagh, 21st January 2022, RIP, peacefully at the County Care Home, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-6HR, surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of the late June, beloved father of Patricia and Eileen.

Remains arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, Saturday at 5 pm. Requiem Mass Sunday at 11 am. Interment afterwards to adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Devenish Parish webcam.

Please adhere to covid restrictions whilst in the Church and cemetery.

Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law John and Ian, sister Bernadette (Muldoon), Anne, Margaret, and Frances, brother-in-law Seamus, grandsons Shane and Rory, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Family home is strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to St. Vincent de Paul, c/o JIm Barnett Funeral Director, Irvinestown, tel: 07866 – 511860 and Ederney, (028) 686 31471, or any family member