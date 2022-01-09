McGINLEY, Paddy – late of 12 Derryclawan Road, Lisreagh, Lisbellaw, Co. Fermanagh, BT94-5DB, Saturday, 8th January 2022, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Frances and loving father to Mark (Seaneen), Anne (Gerry Loughran), Brian. Loved and cherished grandfather to Oliver, Aidan, Eoghan, Orlagh, Shea, Eimear and Aoife. Cherished brother of Luke and John.

Please note: owing to the current restrictions the family home, Funeral Mass and interment are private to family and close friends.

For those wishing to pay their respects, the cortége will leave his late residence at 10.30 am on Monday, 10th January to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Lisbellaw for 11 am Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Cross Cemetery, Enniskillen.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed via this link: https://vimeo.com/663814850

Those who wish to offer condolences can do so below or damianmcgovernandsons@gmail.com

Heaven is now his home.