McDONALD, Mary (née Ferry) – 35 Drumcru Road, Newtownbutler, Co. Fermanagh, Friday, 28th January 2022, suddenly and peacefully in hospital surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of the late Anne and John Ferry, RIP. Beloved wife of Anthony and loving mother to Kay McAuley (Richie), Stephen (Rosemary), Daniel (Deborah) and Shannon. Devoted nanny to Colleen, Orlaigh, Michael, Rachael, Caitlin, Saoirse, Ríordain and Croíadh. Loving sister of John (Paula) (Letterkenny Co. Donegal).

Mary will repose at her late home until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at The Church of Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary will be sadly missed by her husband, daughters, sons, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large circle of family and friends.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Mary’s wake house will be open to public on Sunday from 12 noon until 8 pm only, private at all other times please.

Mary’s family appreciate your co-operation at this sad and sensitive time.

Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Church Services TV, Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support, c/o of swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea, BT92-0LA.

St. Theresa pray for her