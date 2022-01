McCANN, Joseph (Joe) – Bigh Lane, Coa, 25th January 2022, RIP. Dearly loved brother of Michael and the late Artie, Paddy, Willie John, Oliver, Gaby and Aiden.

He will be sadly missed by his nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Mary, Queen of the Gael, pray for him