MARDER, Robert – 44 Cara Road, Clonfard, Newtownbulter, Co. Fermanagh, 29th December 2021, suddenly at Altnagalvin Hospital Derry.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife and best friend Linda and all his family circle.

May his gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Remains going to Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan.

The family would like to take this opportunity to thank the staff at the Altnagalvin Hospital for the care and love to Rob and the family.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to ICU, Altnagalvin Hospital, c/o Gerard McMahon or any family member.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones

and cremation at https://www.facebook.com/Lakelands-Funeral-Home-and-Crematorium-107351748065778